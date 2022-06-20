Ben Smith is moving to England to chase his dream of playing professional football.
The former Murray United midfielder, 20, played his last game for Albury United on Saturday and is now preparing for his flight to London.
Smith has trials lined up with a number of League 2 and National League clubs with the English transfer window open ahead of the new season beginning at the end of July.
"It's a dream come true to be able to go over there," Smith said.
"I've been working here for years just to head over there so it's not something I'm going to take lightly - I'm going to work even harder for it.
"There's a part of me that's terrified.
"Moving to a completely different country, almost alone, there is going to be that fear factor but that's definitely over-ruled by the excitement of what's to come and what the future could hold.
"I just reached a point where I wanted to venture overseas to further myself because playing football is all I've ever wanted to do.
"I want it to be my job, I want to wake up every day and say 'this is what I do for a living' because I absolutely love it."
English football represents one of sport's most competitive markets but Smith isn't going in blind.
He was born in the UK and has since had a taste of life at a Premier League club.
"When I was about 13 or 14 I was training in the West Ham academy," Smith said. "I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.
"I trained with them for four or five weeks and those contacts have really helped me going back over now.
"Being seen by coaches over there is so helpful because it's about who you know, not what you know.
"If I didn't believe in myself, I wouldn't be doing this.
"I know what I'm going into, I've played there a few times before and I know where I'm heading.
"I know a few people there and they're going 'yeah, you'd be able to play at that level comfortably.'
"It helps having that confidence. I need that to be able to go over there and play to the best of my ability."
Smith signed off his short spell with Albury United by lifting the FA Cup at Kelly Park on Saturday night after a dramatic 2-1 win over Wangaratta.
He scored five league goals for the Greens and leaves with the club sitting top of AWFA Division 1.
"Coming here was a no-brainer with the likes of Matty Campbell and EJ (Elliot Jones), experienced coaches," Smith said.
"I knew I could come here and work closely with them.
"They knew from the start I was looking to leave but I had their backing and support and without them, I wouldn't have been confident enough to have even put myself out there to be looked at."
