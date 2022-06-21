A Border architecture firm says it's thrilled to have been recognised for its work creating a green space at Albury Public School.
Yonder Landscape Architecture was awarded an Institute of Landscape Architecture award for the NSW Community Contribution category, after an under-utilised asphalt surface in the centre of the school into a grass area.
Landscape architect Fiona Slade said being recognised for the firms thorough engagement process was "quite a thrill".
"We engaged with the school community and helped them to achieve a project they probably wouldn't have thought they were able to do, we helped them think outside the box," she said.
"People usually think about putting stuff in, they think about putting new play equipment in, we actually said 'OK how about we think about taking away the asphalt, a really simple gesture, and put grass in.'
"Suddenly you've opened up this part of the school for use that you never thought of that you could never use before...so it had environmental benefits and also it created a space in the centre of the school that was previously hot and unusable."
Albury Council's skatepark precinct, designed by landscape architects PLAYCE, won the NSW Award of Excellence for Parks and Open Space and the NSW Regional Achievement Award for Southern NSW.
PLAYCE director Aaron Wallis said it was great to see skatepark come to life.
"The built outcome has been tremendous so we cannot thank Precision Skateparks enough for their great work in building the park," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
