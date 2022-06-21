Saints' midcourter Brittni Williams is used to running out a full game in centre, but she now also has a little fan to chase after off court.
While this marks William's second season back since welcoming her son Hudson into the world, the 23-year-old mum admitted game day still has its challenges.
"I had my son in February last year and came back eight weeks into last season, which was a huge adjustment," Williams said.
"It was really weird going from having a whole season off because of Covid and then being pregnant and coming back eight weeks in and wondering what I'm doing.
"But I'm actually finding this season more difficult than the last because this season my son doesn't sit still for longer than a few seconds.
"The girls out there are just awesome and the B-graders watch him for me, otherwise he'd probably be on the netball court with us."
Williams joined the Saints in 2019, having grown up playing for fellow Hume League club Rand-Walbundrie.
Stints at Albury and Rutherglen also saw her gain both Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta and District League experience.
Despite moving to Brocklesby from Rand as a kid, it wasn't until her partner Tyson Neander joined the Saints that Williams decided to make the switch.
"Because I lived in Brock for nine years before I joined the club, I knew a whole bunch of people and everyone was so welcoming," she said.
Williams is having a standout season for Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock so far and was presented the opportunity last month to represent the Hume League against the TDNA.
"That was a great experience," she said.
"Coach Sally (Hunter) is an amazing player. To have her as a coach and listen to her and the way that she controls the game, it was really nice to take that back into my style of netball and see what I learnt and what I could bring back into our club."
