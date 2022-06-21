With angle grinders, saddles and even chooks at the ready, props were precariously placed in front of their privates.
There was still little left to the imagination when Woomargama district's finest male specimens braved the cold conditions last week to bare all for a good cause.
About 70 blokes - including farmers, welders, mechanics, truck drivers, vets and horse trainers - have come on board to support a cheeky fundraiser for men's mental health, organised by Trish Shea.
Sales from the 2023 nude calendar will go to 'Are you bogged mate?' - an initiative that helps country men talk about mental health and suicide, and spread awareness about depression in the bush.
Models are in the hands of accomplished photographer Ben Simpson, who is donating his time and expertise to produce imagery for the 12-month calendar.
Last week saw brave bodies from Ten Mile Engineering at Holbrook, Holbrook Paddock Eggs and Berragoon Australian Stock Horse stud strip off their gear to pose in their natural habitats.
"Talk about laughs," Mrs Shea said.
"I think just taking part in this project has been great for everyone's mental health.
"And they're keen - I mean it's freezing cold and they're still taking their gear off!"
Berragoon stud owner and polocrosse champion Charlie Grills, from 4000-acre property 'Mandaring' at Holbook, reportedly got the wobbles when it came to "the full monty".
"Charlie told me he'd do it but he was definitely keeping his jeans on," Mrs Shea laughed.
"I'm not sure how Ben managed it, but he got Charlie's pants off."
But behind the bawdy jokes and blokey banter there has been overwhelming support from the Woomargama and wider community for the project.
"It's been really well-received," Mrs Shea said.
"Everyone's said 'yes' when we've asked for sponsorship or support in some way."
Earlier this year 'Are you bogged mate?' founder and CEO Mary O'Brien told The Border Mail she was delighted with the calendar concept.
"I can't wait to see it, regardless of what's on show," she said.
Ms O'Brien said it was a light-hearted way to share the message that "there are plenty of people out there who can give you a hand and help pull you out of that bog hole."
Shooting for the calendar is still under way with printing set for September and an official launch at Holbrook Hall on Saturday, October 29.
Rumour has it, there may well be a few daring gentlemen set to deliver a sizzling live performance.
