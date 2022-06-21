A man facing trial over a shooting that will have lifelong consequences for his friend won't learn his fate until at least August.
Joseph Dawson is contesting one charge over the shooting, which the Albury District Court heard involved a sawn-off shotgun at close range in Dawson's Holmwood Cross unit.
He has admitted to gun possession but is on trial over a charge of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm to Luke Coughlan during the May 2 incident last year.
In closing remarks on Monday, the prosecution said the gun had been pointed at Mr Coughlan while he was on the floor of the unit.
Nobody saw the actual shooting, which the court heard had shattered Mr Coughlan's jaw and severed his cheek.
Defence lawyer Daniel Pace suggested it was an accidental shooting, and argued there needed to be a deliberate act for an accused person to be found guilty of the offence.
Submissions will be made by August 5 and a date for verdict needs to be set.
Dawson remains in custody.
