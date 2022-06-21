Three members of Thurgoona's Border Boxing Club are in Queensland preparing to fight in this weekend's State of Origin event.
Team captain and NSW cruiserweight champion David Goodwin will be joined in Townsville by the undefeated Michael Gibbs and 14-year-old Troy Doughty, who's making his fight debut.
Having struggled to get his fighters matched in recent times, club founder and coach Matthew Friswell can't wait to see them representing NSW against Queensland.
"It's going to be a fantastic experience for them," Friswell said.
"They've been training that hard, especially our team captain and we've had that many opponents pull out on him. We've had people refuse to fight and we just can't get experience.
"We've had to go to the other end of Australia to make it happen but they've now got actual opponents and on a prestigious card, so they're really excited."
Gibbs has won all three of his fights convincingly, the latest by technical knockout in Wodonga, while Doughty's parents are heading north to watch their son step into the ring for the first time.
"This weekend is very important," Friswell said.
"It's demonstrating the level of commitment these athletes have to their sport, which is at the top end when it comes to amateur athletes.
"These guys are training two to three hours a day, every day and they're putting boxing before everything, before their work, before their families and their commitment to travel to the other side of Australia to make this happen is a demonstration of their commitment to the sport.
"I think it's a reflection of the club as well and the commitment we put to our fighters.
"It's also a further demonstration of what a great sport boxing is.
"It brings out the best attributes in people and we see it time and time again with our athletes and our other members.
"Some of the great things they get from boxing aren't always the great physical contests and the weight loss but the strength of character and resilience, the dedication and discipline they build."
Border Boxing Club has a win ratio of more than 75 percent since its formation five years ago.
"David, as the captain, is a lynchpin of the club," Friswell said.
"He's the first one in, the last to leave and he's a natural leader with the young guys.
"He supports everyone else and puts just as much effort into assisting everyone else in the gym as he does for his own training.
"Michael has been a difficult one to match at 63kg and he's gone to a lot of effort to make this fight happen.
"There's financial constraints of having to take a week off work, plus pay for travel to get up there."
