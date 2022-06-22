Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

24
Trash Test Dummies, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
The Lion King Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Embers by Campion Decent, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7pm
James Oswald, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
Kev Haggerty, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth
Liam Dalby, SS&A Albury, 9pm
25
The Lion King Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
The Best of Akmal, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Headroom, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Pepita Emmerichs and Friends, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth
Intensity Duo, SS&A Albury, 9pm
26
JULY
1
Tempo, The Cube Wodonga, 6.30pm
2
Tempo, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 2pm
Human Nature, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
3
Human Nature, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
7
Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
9
Amy Shark, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Margaret Fulton The Musical, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
10
Amy Shark, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
12
Xavier Rudd, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Email gig listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
