AUSTRALIAN indie folk band Boy & Bear is coming to Albury this winter on its State of Flight Tour. The band will perform at Beer Deluxe Albury on Friday, June 24. The 14-date national tour will also include stops in Perth, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney. The tour coincides with their new single, State of Flight, their first since 2019 and their first independent release. (The band was formerly signed to the Universal-owned Island Records.) Boy & Bear's last studio album was Suck on Light in 2019. IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Suck On Light arrived after a four-year hiatus of professional and personal turmoil for the band. Boy & Bear frontman David Hosking suffered from a rare gut bacteria condition known as Chronic Dysbiosis, leaving the rest of the outfit including Killian Gavin, Tim Hart, Jonathan Hart and David Symes on hold. In 2020 they released At Golden Retriever Studio, which saw them revisit their catalogue with new, largely acoustic renditions of songs from their discography. State of Flight Tour tickets are on sale now at boyandbear.com.

