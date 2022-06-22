Teen worried about her mum's safety had a baseball bat swung at her face

A North Albury man who began a relationship with his step-sibling's mother when the older woman's partner, his father, was jailed threatened the sister with a baseball bat, a court has heard.
This happened after the victim, fearing her mother was being assaulted during a phone call with her, rushed to her North Albury home in Endeavour Place.
She and a man who joined her in support found Bailey Robert Walker and the mother sitting in the gutter when they arrived.
Albury Local Court has heard how as soon as the victim got out of her car, on April 9 about 9pm, Walker stood up and effected a boxing stance.
Walker began "barking" at the teenager, who immediately felt intimidated, fearing he was going to carry out an assault.
To try to stop that from happening, the victim "charged" towards Walker, police said, which made him run away.
"The accused has then retrieved a baseball bat and started swinging it in the direction of the victim, about one metre to 1.5 metres from her head."
This further frightened the victim, 19, but Walker and the teenager's mother instead left and police were called.
Walker, 21, had pleaded guilty to charges of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and stalking or intimidation.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said Walker, who had issues with illicit drugs, had been suffering with his mental health.
But since leaving Albury hospital's Nolan House mental health facility "he seems to have stabilised".
"This young man has some difficulties," Ms McCorriston said, on submitting that Walker would benefit from a community corrections order encompassing conditions that helped address his issues.
His offending, she said, was at the mid-range for seriousness.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin agreed Walker was still a young man who must address his mental health treatment to ensure he did not re-offend.
Walker was convicted, placed on a six-month community corrections order and fined $660.
