North Albury man fled scene after waving bat around, intimidating 19-year-old

By Albury Court
June 22 2022 - 5:30pm
Teen worried about her mum's safety had a baseball bat swung at her face

A North Albury man who began a relationship with his step-sibling's mother when the older woman's partner, his father, was jailed threatened the sister with a baseball bat, a court has heard.

