The Bandits will enter the second half of the season with the help of new recruit Unique Thompson.
The 22-year-old from Alabama arrives on the border having previously played college basketball for Auburn University in the US, later being drafted into the WNBA.
She spent the most recent season playing in Russia, but said the lure to play alongside basketball legend Lauren Jackson is what led her to Albury.
"When Matt (Paps) reached out to my agent I was like where is it? What's the name of it?" she laughed.
"I tried to look up some stuff and I was like Lauren's back, I'm definitely going.
"Just knowing that she's someone to look up to and she's left a legacy, and is now coming back again, it's really motivational."
Thompson is set to add height and further rebounding opportunities to the side according to Paps.
"We're very happy to have her here," he said.
"When we looked at signing her she got called up to the WNBA training camp and I sat back and waited to see.
"She played two pre-season games and unfortunately for her, but fortunately for us, she got waved there and just missed out.
"She'll help give Lauren a break and take some pressure off Lauren. I'm looking forward to her and Lauren working together, they're going to be pretty good to watch."
Knowing she may be needed to fill the shoes of Jackson at times, Thompson is taking the challenge in her stride.
"I knew that coming in so it wasn't a big surprise," she said.
"Knowing that I'm capable of doing so is a great feeling.
"I'm big on rebounding and just playing hard and being a great teammate. Just being a good person and someone you guys will remember."
The Bandits celebrate the annual Allen McCowan Memorial game at home against Central Coast this weekend, with Jade McCowan likely to return from injury.
"Obviously Al was a great player and great community person and the legacy he's left behind speaks for itself. It's very important and special to the group to perform well," Paps said.
