Wangaratta defender Mat Grossman heard his left arm snap during last Saturday's loss to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The long-time star suffered the injury in the first half.
"In the centre of the ground, the ball got handballed over a Yarra player, I thought I may have been able to intercept, but the Yarra player got there momentarily before I did and changed direction, I mistakenly threw my left arm to try to stop them and because I didn't have anything behind it, they ploughed straight through it," he explained.
"I heard it break, it was pretty obvious."
"I heard it break, it was pretty obvious."
Grossman has spent a decade in the league and, apart from a season at Avondale Heights in 2015, has travelled from Melbourne in an incredible show of loyalty.
As well as being one of the league's best running defenders in that time, he's also been extremely durable, missing his last games through injury with syndesmosis in 2017.
The 35-year-old is uncertain yet if he will return this season.
"In terms of fairness to the team and the club, unless I feel like I'm 100 per cent fit and be able to commit as I should, I'd be reluctant to step back until then but, having said that, Reidy (coach Ben Reid) mentioned there's 10 weeks until finals, so I'm certainly not ruling anything out," he declared.
