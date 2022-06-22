THIRD-generation Cobram fruit and vegetable grower Frank Verduci has grown up with the Albury Wodonga Farmers Market.
His family's business, Verduci Fresh Produce, has never missed a market in 20 years.
Advertisement
Now the Albury Wodonga Farmers Market president, Mr Verduci said they originally supplied stonefruit but had since specialised into vegetables year-round.
"Growing up I always attended the market with my mother and father," he said.
"Once I could drive I could get to the market by myself.
"The market has grown dramatically over the years - aside from some challenges throughout COVID-19 - because people enjoy shopping at an open-air market and buying high-end quality. We offer first-class produce, rain, hail or shine!"
Originally known as the Hume Murray Food Bowl Farmers Market, Albury Wodonga Farmers Market started at Gateway Village in Wodonga 20 years ago.
The brainchild of Hume Murray Food Bowl development officer Noelle Quinn, the market aimed to connect farmers with shoppers and restaurateurs.
Australian Farmers Market Association spokeswoman Jane Adams hosted a workshop for farmers and producers and a local produce dinner in Albury espoused its potential.
"We wanted to grow the food production economy and integrate it with the community and restaurants," Ms Quinn said.
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
Ms Quinn said the Hume Murray Food Bowl Farmers Market was the 20th farmers market in Australia.
She said it started with 17 stallholders and at its peak had 40, originating from a 150-kilometres radius of Albury-Wodonga.
"We knew if we were going to educate people to switch from the supermarket to the farmers market we needed a broad range of producers," she said.
"I'm thrilled it's still going strong; I want to congratulate all who have put their shoulder to the wheel!"
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Wodonga on Saturday with extra stallholders, live music, children's activities and giveaways.
The market runs every Saturday at Gateway Village from 8am to noon.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.