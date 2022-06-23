The Border Mail
Albury Council to discuss extension of Albury Swim Club season and renewal of Aligned Leisure contract

Beau Greenway
June 23 2022 - 5:30pm
SPLASH: Pool users could have an extra three months in the water next season with Albury Council to consider a extension to the operating period of Albury Swim Centre.

Albury Council is being urged to extend the Albury Swim Centre season to 10 months despite its only profit under its current administration being due to JobKeeper.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

