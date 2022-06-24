AN Albury car enthusiast is driving an ambitious plan to create a "burnout pad" for teenagers to blow off steam and to stop them burning rubber on public roads in the middle of the night.
Jeremey Crase has garnered the support of Albury councillor Daryl Betteridge who says he "100 per cent" backs Mr Crase's idea to create a safe environment for teens who love to spin their wheels.
"I came up with this because I own a skid car, I'm not hiding anything, but I wait for the events, I don't do it on the streets," he said.
"On Facebook there are always people saying 'ah bloody skidders making a racket at 2 o'clock in the morning' and I said, well maybe this is something we need.
"Hoon drivers - and I say that with quote marks around 'hoon' - are not going anywhere, they're just going to look for more places to do it, it's not going to stop."
Mr Crase, a carpenter, has set his sights on the old Hume Weir Circuit because of its rich history of motor sport and because its out-of-town location is well away from residents who might have noise concerns.
"My plan is just to provide a safe environment where they can go on a Friday or Saturday night," he said. "Every three or four weeks we could have an event and if we had some prize money, we could attract competitors from all around Australia."
Cr Betteridge said he fully supported Mr Crase's plan and saw it as a community service.
"I can only see the benefits, just like creating skateboard parks for kids," he said.
"It's the same thing - skateboard parks keep skate enthusiasts out of the malls, this idea will reduce the problem of kids making a lot of noise late at night.
"I'm not sure what the situation is with the old race track at the moment but it would be perfect, especially given it has a fascinating history which includes people like Sir Jack Brabham and Peter Brock racing there.
"What Jeremey is proposing makes absolute sense to me. It means the police wouldn't be responding to complaints in the middle of the night regarding teenagers making a nuisance of themselves.
"This would be a legal way for kids to have a lot of fun and, at a place far away from people like the old racing track, it wouldn't be bothering anyone."
Mr Crase said he had heard several stories about police "wasting their time" responding to noise complaints from people tired of being woken up by screeching tyres and others sick of seeing rubber burn marks on public roads.
"When the cops are called to answer a complaint about people doing this on the streets, by the time the police get there the kids have already gone - it's wasted resources," he said.
"When I saw all the complaints like this on social media, I started my own social media page and it's gone pretty crazy. There has been plenty of support from all over the place.
"Teenagers have dedicated skate parks, this is the same sort of thing - a safe environment for them to do it in."
Mr Crase said the old Hume Dam race track "would be perfect for this" but he was also looking at other sites.
He said he would need about 20 square metres of concrete to form the "pad" and would probably use tractor tyres for barriers.
"One of the key things about this is safety. When you see images from American websites it shows a very dangerous situation, that is exactly what we don't want.
"We want it to be absolutely safe, we want it to be in a place where it doesn't bother anyone with noise complaints or damaging public property.
"There are a few places I've looked at. I just want a small bit of land, a bit of concrete and a fenced-off area where I can open it up on the weekends.
"I have my eye on the old Hume race track but there are other options. Given the history of the track, that would be an ideal option."
Albury police were contacted but could not comment on the viability of Mr Crase's plan until a full proposal was presented.
Another councillor, deputy mayor Steve Bowen, an avid motor sport enthusiast, also said he would not comment until he had seen full details of Mr Crase's plan.
