VICTORIAN school holidays start on Saturday with a variety of family-friendly activities ramping up on the Border over the coming weeks.
BYTESized Productions will celebrate a decade of youth theatre in Albury-Wodonga with its adaptation of The Lion King Jr on Saturday.
Advertisement
A total of 63 children and a large production team will present two shows at Albury Entertainment Centre at 2pm and 7pm.
"The Lion King at its core has got such a nice message in learning from the past and from those who come before us and how their spirit lives on in us. We're celebrating all of the past BYTESized kids!" he said.
Albury is the fourth city park to host a Laservision show in Australia after events in Brisbane, Bendigo and Singleton. It runs nightly until July 16.
Border-based Flying Fruit Fly Circus will present Tempo at The Cube Wodonga on July 1 and 2, which coincides with NSW school holidays.
Tempo features an ensemble of performers aged 11 to 18.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.