SHOW UP
BYTESized Productions presents The Lion King Jr to celebrate a decade of youth theatre on the Border this year. The Disney musical theatre show was a natural choice for the company, which is the youth arm of Albury Wodonga Theatre Company. Aged from 7 to 18, 63 children make up this year's cast for the three-show run. It's one of the biggest casts in the company's history, which is complemented by a large production team. The family-friendly show boasts spectacular costumes. The Lion King Jr runs twice at Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.
LIGHT UP
Aurora Luna Light Journey is now open after four months of planning and a week of installation. Albury is the fourth city park to host a Laservision show in Australia after events in Brisbane, Bendigo and Singleton. It runs nightly until July 16. Patrons can book tickets online at auroraalbury.com.au.
LISTEN UP
The National Boys Choir of Australia will perform in Albury as part of its Winter Tour. Melbourne-based since 1964, the National Boys Choir performs with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Opera Australia and Victorian Opera, as well as being recognised from the Qantas I Still Call Australia Home advertisements. Albury organist James Flores will accompany the choir. Entry is by donation.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Wodonga with extra stallholders, live music, children's activities and giveaways. Order a coffee or market breakfast, then stock up on fruit and vegetables.
LAUGH UP
The Best of Akmal, The Commercial Club, Albury, Saturday, June 25, doors open 7.30pm for the 8pm show
Need a good laugh? Comedian Akmal returns to The Commercial Club Albury this weekend by popular demand. The Best of Akmal draws on the past 25 years of his work. Doors open 7.30pm for the 8pm show. It's an 18-plus event.
SING UP
Elvis, Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, Albury, Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, varied screenings
Watch Baz Luhrmann's epic film Elvis, which explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Choose from Gold Class, Lounge or RMAX screenings.
