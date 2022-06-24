BYTESized Productions presents The Lion King Jr to celebrate a decade of youth theatre on the Border this year. The Disney musical theatre show was a natural choice for the company, which is the youth arm of Albury Wodonga Theatre Company. Aged from 7 to 18, 63 children make up this year's cast for the three-show run. It's one of the biggest casts in the company's history, which is complemented by a large production team. The family-friendly show boasts spectacular costumes. The Lion King Jr runs twice at Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.