BYTESIZED Productions will celebrate a decade of making youth theatre on the Border with a stunning season of The Lion King Jr this weekend.
Director Mitch Clarke said the adaptation of the Disney musical drama was a natural choice for their 10th year.
"It's more than a show, it's a celebration," he said.
"The Lion King at its core has got such a nice message in learning from the past and from those who come before us and how their spirit lives on in us. We're celebrating all of the past BYTESized kids!"
Aged from 7 to 18, 63 children make up this year's cast for the three-show run.
Clarke said it was one of the biggest casts in the company's history, which was complemented by a large production team.
He said they had hired some spectacular costumes from Oakleigh South Primary School in Melbourne.
"Ticket sales are really strong and we're looking forward to a show without COVID-19 restrictions," he said.
The Lion King Jr premieres at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday at 7pm and runs twice on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.
