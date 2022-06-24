A man enraged by not being able to activate his debit card at an Albury bank later threatened to "bring a gun in and rob the place".
Matthew Daniels' behaviour in the Commonwealth Bank branch on Dean Street just before 10am was so erratic that women staff members were told not to serve him.
At one point he paced about the branch on his mobile phone being "loud and obnoxious".
"I'm just at the branch keeping on top of the retards," he told the person on the other end of the May 17 call, during which he also referred to himself as a "terrorist".
He then rejected a staff member's suggestion he go to Centrelink to get identification documents that would allow him to active his card.
When given further options for establishing his identification, Daniels replied: "I'm one of the good ones, I don't do any of this online fraud sh--, I just do break and entering. I just want access to my money; if I can't access it on Tuesday I'm going to go manic."
Police arrived about 2pm and it was at 2.53pm that a call was made to triple zero reporting Daniels' bank robbery threat.
He was arrested that evening as he pushed a bicycle along Kestrel Street, North Albury.
Daniels, 29, of Thurgoona Street, Albury, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to attempted intimidation, using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, goods in custody suspected of being stolen, and custody of a knife in a public place.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Daniels' long history of offending was closely tied to his various mental health conditions, which in large part stemmed from him not being properly treated in the wake of abuse suffered at 13.
Daniels will be sentenced on July 6.
