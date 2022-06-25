The O&M and district league scoreboard from Saturday

ROUND 11
FOOTBALL
Lavington 10.7 (67) lost to Yarrawonga 17.5 (107)
Wod. Raiders 8.10 (58) lost to Wang. Rovers 16.14 (110)
Wangaratta 16.1 (110) def Wodonga 10.5 (65)
NETBALL
Lavington 50 def Yarrawonga 48
Wod. Raiders 52 def Wang. Rovers 37
Wangaratta 45 def Wodonga 30
ROUND 11
Henty 3.6 (24) lost to Jindera 14.15 (99)
Bill. Crows 6.6 (42) lost to RWW Giants 11.14 (80)
Culcairn 15.11 (101) def Lockhart 6.5 (41)
CDHBU 11.5 (71) lost to Howlong 13.11 (89)
Magpies 6.3 (39) lost to Osborne 28.17 (185)
Brock-Burrum 9.9 (63) lost to Holbrook 14.14 (98)
ROUND 11
Beechworth 11.12 (78) def Chiltern 9.11 (65)
Kiewa-SC 18.11 (119) def Thurgoona 6.8 (44)
Rutherglen 5.6 (36) lost to Dederang-MB 7.11 (53)
Tallangatta 14.17 (101) def Mitta Utd 5.9 (39)
Wahgunyah 1.0 (6) lost to Barnawartha 43.25 (293)
Wod. Saints 5.2 (32) lost to Yackandandah 13.14 (92)
ROUND 9
Cudgewa 11.9 (75) lost to Bullioh 12.10 (82)
Federal 2.7 (19) lost to Tumbarumba 16.15 (111)
ROUND 13
Bonnie Doon 12.17 (89) def Whorouly 11.3 (69)
Ben. All Blacks 18.18 (126) def Milawa 5.4 (34)
Tarrawingee 18.10 (118) def King Valley 15.12 (102)
Nth Wang 3.6 (24) lost to Goorambat 21.13 (119)
Moyhu 7.2 (44) lost to Bright 19.16 (130)
ROUND 12
Echuca Utd 11.7 (73) def Numurkah 8.10 (58)
Barooga 14.11 (95) def Rumbalara 12.10 (82)
Nathalia 14.6 (90) def Congupna 13.7 (85)
Deni Rams 5.7 (37) lost to Moama 9.5 (59)
Mulwala 4.6 (30) lost to Tongala 13.11 (89)
Finley 4.8 (32) lost to Cobram 25.7 (157)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 11
Shepp. Utd 6.12 (48) lost to Shepp. Swans 13.14 (92)
Echuca 23.19 (157) def Benalla 0.4 (4)
Mooroopna 11.12 (78) def Shepparton 7.8 (50)
Euroa 27.15 (177) def Tatura 1.1 (7)
