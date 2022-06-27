Thurgoona is set to be boosted by the return of classy utility Kade Brown this weekend.
Brown has been missing since round 8 with a calf complaint.
Advertisement
The eighth-placed Bulldogs host Tallangatta.
"It's been frustrating watching but I guess I'm starting to show my age a bit when you start getting calf injuries," the 34-year-old said.
"The plan is to come back this week.
"I was close to playing last weekend against Kiewa but I have tried to come back too early from injuries in the past and paid the price.
"I did a hamstring and quad last year and came back too early, so I've learnt my lesson in that regards."
Brown said the Bulldogs have proven competitive this season but lapses throughout matches have proven costly.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Last weekend was the classic example when the boys got within seven points of Kiewa with five minutes to go in the third-quarter," he said.
"The opposition then kicked three late goals and nine in the last-quarter to win easily.
"Arguably we could have had a few big scalps after leading Beechworth and Chiltern at half-time.
"So we are thereabouts but are not playing four quarters of footy against the good sides hurts you."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.