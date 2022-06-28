THE possibility of Corowa's aquatic centre being operated by the private sector has been floated by Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke.
He told Tuesday's council meeting it may be time to assess how the pool is managed to achieve cost savings.
"Council staff are stuck with certain laws and certain conditions that other private enterprises don't have to abide by," Cr Bourke said.
Meanwhile, Wodonga ratepayers remain in the dark about whether contractor Aligned Leisure has been endorsed to continue to operate the city's pools.
The issue was discussed in a confidential council session on Monday night and on Tuesday a city spokeswoman could not say when the decision would be made public.
