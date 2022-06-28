The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Future management of Corowa's new pool raised by Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On his feet: Pat Bourke stands up during Tuesday's council meeting at Corowa. He is flanked by council's general manger Adrian Butler and engineering chief Steve Carmichael. Picture: MARK JESSER

THE possibility of Corowa's aquatic centre being operated by the private sector has been floated by Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.