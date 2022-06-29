Claudia Hocking, Jade Crook, Aleira McCowan and Kijana McCowan have been selected in NSW Country's under-16s for the national championships in Perth, in a first for Albury basketball.
Ellie Lyons and Audrey Hogg have also been named as reserves after the squad was cut from 85 players to 16.
"I don't think we've ever had that many in the sate team," Albury Basketball operations and development officer Brodey Fruean said.
Hocking is co-captain of the side, while Crook and Aleira are in the leadership team.
All players are eager to get on court for the week long event, which starts Sunday.
"Having three Albury girls in the leadership team is pretty incredible and having six girls in the squad is special," Crook said.
"I'm excited and I think we'll be good as a team," Hocking said.
The McCowan sisters are looking forward to playing alongside each other.
"I just hope that we can go well in the first game and that we gel together as a team," Aleira said.
