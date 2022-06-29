The Border Mail

Albury has four players selected in NSW Country's under-16 state team

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 29 2022 - 5:33am
STARS: NSW Country under-16 players Kijana McCowan, 13, Claudia Hocking, 14, Jade Crook, 15, and Aleira McCowan, 15. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Claudia Hocking, Jade Crook, Aleira McCowan and Kijana McCowan have been selected in NSW Country's under-16s for the national championships in Perth, in a first for Albury basketball.

