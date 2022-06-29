The Border Mail
Fire Rescue Victoria, Country Fire Authority crews called to Alpine MDF

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:42am, first published 7:30am
Brigades called to Wangaratta fibreboard factory after fire reports

Firefighters spent more than an hour at a North Wangaratta factory on Tuesday night after reports of a building fire.

