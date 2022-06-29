Brigades called to Wangaratta fibreboard factory after fire reports

Firefighters spent more than an hour at a North Wangaratta factory on Tuesday night after reports of a building fire.
Crews were called to fibreboard business Alpine MDF Industries, Crosher Lane, about 8.15pm.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said fire crews wore breathing apparatus as they dealt with the incident.
"Fortunately everyone had safely evacuated before crews arrived on scene," she said.
"Crews remained on scene for some time to monitor for hot spots and make the scene safe before returning to station."
About eight FRV firefighters responded to the call, supported by six Country Fire Authority vehicles from the Wangaratta, Tarrawingee and District and Wangaratta North brigades.
The incident did not affect operations at the factory.
