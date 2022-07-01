A FORMER Wangaratta Council boss is set to earn more than $2 million over the next four years after this week being reappointed as the chief executive of Melbourne's city council.
Justin Hanney had his contract extended to June 30, 2026, after having been appointed to the role in 2019.
He was chief executive of the Rural City of Wangaratta from 2002 to 2006 before having various government roles including leading Regional Development Victoria.
In his current role, Mr Hanney earns more than $500,000 a year and is one of the highest paid council administrators in Australia.
Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp lauded Mr Hanney as an "exceptional leader" who had proven "invaluable" in dealing with COVID-19 fallout.
Mr Hanney said: "My reappointment is a vote of confidence not only in me as the CEO but more importantly the organisation, and the 1600 committed workforce and hundreds of contractors who commit themselves every day to Melbourne."
