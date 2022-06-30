V/LINE passengers on the North East line will be forced onto buses next month, even though more new VLocity trains are coming this month.
The need for essential maintenance on the track, involving the Australian Rail Track Corporation, means coaches instead of trains for Albury line travellers for the whole journey to Melbourne during part of August.
That news came as Victorian Department of Transport head of rolling stock development Ben Phyland confirmed more V/Locity services but did not say all would be new sets.
"We're continuing to roll out new VLocity trains on the Albury Line with more new trains expected to come into service in July," he said.
"Passengers will also soon benefit from a new timetable in the coming months, which will further improve journey times along the Albury line."
Four of the six runs to Albury are expected to be VLocitys in the early part of this month.
A stabling shed at Albury station, to allow VLocitys to remain overnight, is still to be completed, though it is expected to be usable sometime this month.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, NSW Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway visited Albury on Thursday and was asked by The Border Mail about the rollout of trains to replace XPTs.
"With building a complete new regional train fleet it does take some time, but....over the coming 18 months we will start to see more advancement towards our new regional fleet," he said.
The minister declined to confirm if that meant new trains would be running by the end of 2023.
Mr Farraway said a "better timeline" for the trains' introduction and phasing out of XPTs would be known in the next six months.
Also on Thursday, he went to Mulwala to see the town's aged bridge to Yarrawonga.
Mr Farraway told Federation mayor Pat Bourke and new bridge campaigners that he would announce NSW's preferred route for a new crossing in a fortnight.
He said he was "looking to support the community's view", which favours the green route, to the west of the existing link, but did not want to make a decision before inspecting the bridge and meeting locals.
The Bathurst-based MP also noted Transport for NSW was regrading priorities for work on Murray River crossings but he could not say when they would be done.
It is hoped that process will elevate the Lake Mulwala crossing ahead of others.
Mr Farraway confirmed NSW would be expecting funding for the new bridge to be divided between Macquarie Street, Spring Street and Capital Hill.
"The bridge network over the Murray River is a complex issue, it will involve two state governments and the Commonwealth," he said.
He has sought a meeting with new federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King to discuss Murray River crossings.
