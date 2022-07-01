Headless Wodonga kangaroo found after being dragged behind vehicle

A man has been appalled after finding a dead headless kangaroo which appeared to have been dragged to death in Wodonga.
Mike Fuery discovered the grim scene on the side of Felltimber Creek Road about 8.30am on Friday.
He said the animal, which had rope tied around its legs, had clearly been dragged.
Its head was missing and its spine exposed.
"It looks like the animal suffered an horrific death," he said.
"It's something that should concern all in the community."
The carcass was discovered about 100 metres past McGaffins Road.
"It's just despicable," he said.
"It shows the person who seeks to do that to an innocent animal that's protected by law must have a depraved mind to subject it to such a grisly and painful death."
Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter rescuer Chris Lehmann was heading to the scene to examine the dead animal.
He said it was hard to see a reason why its legs would be tied unless it had been dragged.
"It's appalling to think there are people who think it's okay to do that, who have such a sad, poor violent attitude to life that they would get some sort of personal satisfaction out of harming an animal like that," he said.
"It's a sad and disturbing thing to contemplate.
"I wish I knew what happened to kids who do that.
"They're usually boys and I'd like to know how to teach them to see the world in a different way."
Mr Fuery said there was often a link between animal cruelty and violence against people.
"They often progress to domestic violence," he said.
"It reveals a lot about people.
"In my mind they're just monsters and cowards."
Kangaroos are protected wildlife.
There are laws against killing native animals including kangaroos.
