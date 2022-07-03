The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federal, states meeting brings no hope for new Border region hospital

TH
By Ted Howes
July 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Di Thomas and Craig Underhill at Wodonga's Gateway Lakes where a rally for a new hospital was held in May.

Better Border Health's Di Thomas said she was stunned that after a meeting between state health ministers and new federal Health Minister Mark Butler on Friday, no plans pertaining to the Border health crisis had been released from any side.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.