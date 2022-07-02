Man killed while helping son cut down tree at his Moyhu property

A man has been killed by a falling tree at a property near Moyhu, with police treating the incident as a tragic accident.
The 63-year-old man was helping his son and family cut down a tree with a chainsaw at the Moyhu-Meadow Creek Road home at Meadow Creek.
He was struck by the tree at the property about 11am on Saturday and died at the scene.
Police attended and will prepare a report for the coroner.
A spokesman said the matter was being investigated by police.
"A 63-year-old male was assisting with the tree being felled," the police spokesman said.
"Unfortunately the tree has landed on him.
"As a result he's received fatal injuries.
"We'll compile a report for the coroner and it will be investigated further.
"Family members were there, they're pretty traumatised."
The incident occurred at the late man's son's property.
He had attended to assist with the tree removal.
"It's just a tragic accident," the spokesman said.
"He has come to the son's property to help him out for the day.
"It will be investigated by the coroner and we'll be guided by any of their findings and any recommendations."
WorkSafe staff are not investigating the incident, as it occurred on private property rather than a farming business.
