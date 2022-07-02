The Border Mail
Man killed while helping son cut down tree at his Moyhu property

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 3 2022 - 1:45am, first published July 2 2022 - 8:00pm
A man has been killed by a falling tree at a property near Moyhu, with police treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Local News

