The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coroner finds issues with fatal dive training near Wonga Wetlands

By Local News
Updated July 2 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCENE: WorkCover NSW district co-ordinator Neville Burt at the site in 2015.

A coroner has found shortcomings in the diving training provided to a man who died in Albury in 2015.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.