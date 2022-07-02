Coroner finds issues with fatal dive training near Wonga Wetlands

A coroner has found shortcomings in the diving training provided to a man who died in Albury in 2015.
Mark Murphy, 50, stopped breathing during a night tradesman dive training session in gravel pits west of the Wonga Wetlands.
Coroner Derek Lee found it was likely the late man, who lived at Banora Point near Tweed Heads, became distressed after his face mask dislodged.
Mr Lee, who delivered his findings this week, said it was likely Mr Murphy reacted to cold water on his face and drowned before suffering a heart attack.
It was unclear how his face mask became dislodged.
Coroner Derek Lee made recommended changes be made to the Australian Diver Accreditation Scheme and the Australian safety standards.
He found issues with the way the dive had been operated, including the instructions given before starting and the monitoring of Mr Murphy.
The coroner found there was no evidence the divers involved in the training knew how to undertake the dive safely.
Pre-dive briefings were also informal and occurred during a meal break when students were distracted, Mr Lee found.
"It is truly distressing to know Mark lost his life while diving, which was one of his lifelong passions," the coroner said.
The late man grew up in the Northern Beaches and was keen on surfing, swimming and fishing.
He had dived overseas.
Mr Murphy married his wife Thelma in 2007 and she said diving had been his dream.
Full findings haven't been released, but The Border Mail reported at the time that Mr Murphy got into difficulty about 8pm on the night of the dive.
His life support was switched off in hospital two days after the dive, which was run by the Professional Divers Training Academy.
"Our hearts go out to the family at this time," director Frank Zeigler said at the time.
"It's a situation where the loss of a loved one is never an easy thing to bear.
"The students and the staff here at the academy are really shocked over the loss."
