The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Driver escapes Hume Highway rollover unscathed after crash near Jugiong

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A minor accident has slowed traffic on the Hume Highway as the July school holidays get under way.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.