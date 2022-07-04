A minor accident has slowed traffic on the Hume Highway as the July school holidays get under way.
Emergency services were called to the highway at Jugiong on Monday morning, responding to reports of a single-vehicle accident.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a crew of paramedics was dispatched to the rollover shortly after 10.30am.
"One patient had self-extricated," the spokesperson said.
They didn't require transport for further treatment.
The Rural Fire Service was on scene and police were en route, NSW Police confirmed.
Traffic has slowed at Jugiong as a result, with one of the northbound lanes closed while the vehicle is salvaged.
The Transport Management Centre advises travellers to exercise caution and reduce their speed while passing the crash site.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
