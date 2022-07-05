Elite winter athletes could use the Border as a year-round training base with plans to bring a Wodonga biathlon track and range up to international standard.
The Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Wodonga range on Tuesday hosted representatives from Disabled Wintersport Australia, Snow Australia, Biathlon Australia, Parabiathlon Australia and World ParaNordic Skiing to look at future plans for the site.
SSAA Victoria Biathlon Wodonga president Bob Cranage said the goal was to expand the 110-metre asphalt track to a one-kilometre circuit to provide better accessibility for disabled athletes.
"At the moment it's not suitable for disabled athletes because of the 180-degree corners we have at the end of each straight," he said.
"This would be an area athletes could train and we would be able to run summer biathlon events, which are becoming increasingly popular around the world.
"The facility is not just for cross country skiing and biathlon, it could be for all target sports which lead on to Commonwealth Games.
"There's nothing like this in Australia at the moment."
Disabled Wintersport Australia chief executive Jenni Cole said the organisation had received a grant to establish para Nordic skiing across the country, with programs planned for Wodonga, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Jindabyne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide.
"We'll be doing on-snow and off-snow programs, including para cross country and biathlon. They'll be available at a subsidised cost and we're partnering with Paralympics Australia, Snow Australia and Vesper Para Biathlon, so we'll have pathways for athletes," she said.
"It's an amazing initiative."
Mr Cranage said the club was seeking a grant of $300,000 for the extension.
"There's lots of development in the mountains, but there's only snow six to 10 weeks a year. We can operate 12 months a year," he added.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
