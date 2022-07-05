An Albury GP has expressed shock at a 65-cent increase to the Medicare rebate consultation fee, arguing this was "an insult to the medical industry".
From July 1, the Medicare rebate for a standard consultation rose from $39.10 to $39.75. Sarkon Medical director Niranjan Sarjapuram said the increase should have been doubled.
Advertisement
"How can they expect us to continue to do mixed billing? we try to be as flexible as we can, otherwise we have to pass the costs on to patients," he said. "The practically is totally ignorant to what we're facing, it's an insult to the cost of operation and the cost to run the practice."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Sarjaparum said staff shortages and wages had gone up, meaning there would also be an increase to operational costs, including salaries. Unless he was paid more he would be "unable to run the clinic. We need to see the issue on a national level not just us but everyone. If they want to help and for us to function well they need to increase it to double for the Medicare rebate."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.