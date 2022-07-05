Residents of a Wodonga home were unharmed after a shed caught fire at the rear of their property yesterday.
Fire Rescue Victoria responded to the incident at Ballard Street, near Wodonga Tennis Centre, at around 2.55pm with eight firefighters on scene within five minutes.
"Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames, bringing the fire under control within eight minutes," an FRV spokesperson said.
Next-door neighbour Celia Kerwin said she could smell rubber and went outside to see the shed in flames.
"We heard a few bangs and we came flying out with our hoses," she said.
"My car was parked next to it and it has a dead battery, so we quickly pushed it back."
Doug Strang ran from his home across the road to help hose down the blaze.
"I thought it was a motorbike or a lawnmower backfiring, so I came out and saw the shed on fire," he said.
"I hosed the fence to keep the heat off the car until the fire brigade came."
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
