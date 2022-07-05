The Border Mail
Wodonga TAFE cookery apprentices bag medals in AUS-TAFE Culinary Trophy

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
MASTER CHEFS: Brown Brothers Winery apprentice Maddison Schloss bagged bronze while Bright Brewery apprentice Tayah Jack won silver in the statewide awards.

A TRAINEE chef who started her career washing dishes at Bright Brewery has won silver in a prestigious Victorian culinary award.

