A TRAINEE chef who started her career washing dishes at Bright Brewery has won silver in a prestigious Victorian culinary award.
Apprentice Tayah Jack left school at Daylesford aged 17 and by chance ended up at Bright.
"I didn't like school and the brewery needed dishwashers," she said.
"I joined their team and I love it; they're such a good crew."
Now a first-year Wodonga TAFE Commercial Cookery apprentice, Jack scored the silver medal in the Victorian finals of the AUS-TAFE Culinary Trophy at Bendigo recently.
Her peer, Brown Brothers Winery apprentice Maddison Schloss, collected a bronze.
Jack said she was surprised and thrilled to bag the silver for her dish of Chinese-style pork san choy bau with julienned cucumber, carrot and chilli.
She said she preferred healthy and delicious comfort food over high-end restaurant fare.
"Presenting flash dishes is not usually my cup of tea," Jack said.
"But I love healthy food that can feed lots of people.
"I started learning about the discipline of hospitality straight out of school and it's taught me to work hard, no excuses.
"It's become my life at the brewery."
Wodonga TAFE cookery teacher Cody May welcomed the results from the competition.
"This is a huge accomplishment for the students as they were competing against the best first-year apprentices in Victoria, including students from Crown Casino," he said.
