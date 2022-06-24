TWO Wodonga TAFE Commercial Cookery apprentices will contest state finals in a prestigious culinary award.
First year apprentices Tayah Jack (Bright Brewery) and Maddison Schloss (Brown Brothers Winery) won bronze medals for their dishes to qualify for the AUS-TAFE Culinary Trophy state finals at Bendigo on Tuesday.
Tayah made pork san choy bau while Maddison made pan-fried pork scotch with potato rosti and orange and rocket salad.
They were among 18 competitors in the regional finals at Wodonga TAFE recently.
Wodonga TAFE Cookery teacher Cody May said the AUS-TAFE finals were a great opportunity for the students showcase their skills.
"Students come together to test their ability to perform in a high-pressure environment while demonstrating their expertise," he said.
The apprentices represented The Star Hotel Yackandandah, Church Street Hotel, Birallee Tavern, Wodonga Golf Club, D'Amicos Italian Restaurant, Posh Plonk, ESS, The Goods Shed and Edwards Tavern.
