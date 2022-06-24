The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga TAFE apprentices qualify for AUS-TAFE Culinary Trophy state finals

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MASTER CHEFS: Wodonga TAFE Commercial Cookery apprentices compete in the regional finals of the AUS-TAFE Culinary Trophy in West Wodonga recently.

TWO Wodonga TAFE Commercial Cookery apprentices will contest state finals in a prestigious culinary award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.