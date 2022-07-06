The Border Mail
Beechworth's John Weretka and neighbours think townhouse proposal will impact neighbourhood's character

Updated July 6 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
NOT IMPRESSED: Beechworth's John Weretka is concerned a proposed two-storey townhouse development next to his Sydney Road property will not fit in with the rest of the neighbourhood's homes. Picture: MARK JESSER

A group of Beechworth residents have opposed a proposal to build three townhouses on an adjacent vacant block in fear it would alter the character of their neighbourhood.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

