Man stabbed in the back during early morning Border 'brawl'

A man was stabbed in the back during an Albury "brawl" involving about 10 people early Thursday morning.
NSW Police said emergency services were called to Crisp Street about 12.30am and officers spoke to an injured man, aged 27.
Advertisement
"Police were told that during a brawl on Cahill Place, Albury, involving approximately 10 people, the man was stabbed in his lower back before the group dispersed on to Thurgoona Street and Australasia Lane," police said in a statement.
"The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition and officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.