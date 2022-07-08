North Wangaratta has prepared a cheeky dig for Brendon Goddard ahead of his one-off appearance for the club today.
The Hawks have made up a sign saying 'No pretzels beyond this point' after the former Bomber was captured by cameras taking his frustration out on a bowl of half-time pretzels in 2017.
Advertisement
Hawks coach Josh Warren is hoping Goddard will see the humorous side of the gag.
"We have got a sign made up and put it on the front gate, just for a bit of humour," Warren said.
"Obviously you can't take things too seriously when it comes to days like this and it's more about trying to entertain the community."
Warren has already spoken to Goddard about what role he will play for the Hawks against Greta.
"Brendon said to me that he wants to start at full-forward," Warren said.
"I said 'that's my position' and his reply was 'it used to be your position.'
"But he then said he only wants to play there for the first 15-minutes and then wants to switch into the midfield because he is a competitive beast."
Goddard retired at the end of 2018 after playing 334 AFL games across 16 seasons with the Saints and Bombers.
Warren revealed that the 36-year-old was taking his one-off appearance for the Hawks seriously.
"Brendon told me the he has hired a personal trainer over the past few months to get him in shape to play," he said.
"So he takes football very seriously and wants to put on a good performance for the crowd.
"He told me he is desperate to win and that he is not travelling from Melbourne to get beat."
The Hawks have endured a tough season and are anchored to the bottom of the ladder with a 1-12 record.
But the highly-anticipated arrival of Goddard has created a huge buzz around the club in the lead-up.
"We did over 100 meals in the rooms at training on Thursday night which is unheard of," Warren said.
"We had 45 blokes on the track because everybody is putting up their hand to play alongside Goddard.
"The morale around the club is really high and enjoyable.
Advertisement
"Sometimes when it's in the depth of winter and cold and wet, blokes struggle to get to footy training.
"We made six changes to the side and for the first time this season, I had to deal with a few selection headaches.
"It seems some of the blokes that have had niggles, they have miraculously disappeared this week.
"It took two hours to do team selection on Thursday night which is a lot longer than I expected."
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
Warren is hoping the club can attract a crowd of more than 1500.
"I know the St Kilda fan club based at Wodonga is bringing two bus loads," he said.
"So there is an extra 100 people there.
"Eddie Betts pulled a crowd of 1500 when he played for Whorouly a couple of weeks ago and we are expecting something similar.
"Hopefully we get 2000."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.