Wangaratta Rovers look to play first full four-quarter display for year

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:40am
Rover Tristan Lenaz has had an interrupted year with injury and illness.

Wangaratta Rovers' utility Tristan Lenaz says they're targeting the club's first four-quarter performance in Saturday's crucial home game against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

