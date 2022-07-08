Wangaratta Rovers' utility Tristan Lenaz says they're targeting the club's first four-quarter performance in Saturday's crucial home game against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Fifth-placed Rovers will start favourites, but the Panthers season is on the line and given their outstanding form against premiership heavyweights Yarrawonga, it looks like a crackerjack clash.
"In the Albury game we played two good quarters, we haven't played four quarters to be honest, we're a bit like Carlton, we play in bursts, then off," Lenaz reasoned.
