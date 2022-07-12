Albury tennis star Phoebe Godward-Smith is set to come up against the country's best players after qualifying for a national tournament in Sydney.
It comes following the 12-year-old's victory at the NSW Country Championships in Forster, where she took out both the under-12 and under-13 girls singles titles.
Godward-Smith admitted it was an exciting result, in what was her first time at the event.
"Mum put me in the 13s just so that I could have more matches, but I didn't think I was going to actually win," she said.
Godward-Smith will now continue training locally before heading to the national tournament in October, where she expects to only compete in the under-12s competition.
It's been a big couple of months for the Albury St Patrick's Primary School year 6 student, who was selected in the NSW state team.
"I made the Mackillop team from schools and we played other teams around the area," Godward-Smith said.
"We got second to CIS and I won all my matches there, that's how I got into the state team."
While she admits she sometimes feels some nerves heading into a big match, she's able to keep her cool.
Godward-Smith was invited by Tennis Australia to flip the coin before the Australian Open's mixed doubles final at Rod Laver Arena earlier this year, after she claimed the under-12 girls singles titles at the border's Margaret Court Cup and Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships.
She admitted she did her best to keep up to date with the results at Wimbledon.
"I tried to a bit but it was on really late," she said.
