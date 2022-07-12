The Border Mail

Phoebe Godward-Smith takes out NSW Country Championship tennis titles

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:27am
STAR ON THE RISE: Albury's Phoebe Godward-Smith recently claimed under-12 and under-13 girls singles titles at the NSW Country Championships held in Forster.

Albury tennis star Phoebe Godward-Smith is set to come up against the country's best players after qualifying for a national tournament in Sydney.

