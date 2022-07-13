The Border Mail
Albury-based building designer Phil Wilkins forced to retire after cancer diagnosis linked to asbestos

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 13 2022 - 6:00pm
GLASS HALF FULL: Border building designer Phil Wilkins has been diagnosed with an incurable form of lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, but is proud of the legacy he will leave through his work. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Border designer of more than 3000 buildings will retire at the of July due to an incurable form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

