The Border, North East Victoria and southern Riverina have just been invited to an unexpected New Year's Eve party.
In a shock announcement, the Big Bash will host home club Sydney Thunder against Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground on December 31
The fixture has been made possible through a contribution from the NSW Government's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund, which has resulted in more than $6 million and 200 projects supported across NSW over the past four years.
Head of Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist, says the decision was based on a number of factors, including the support the club received during Big Bash pre-season matches in 2016 and '17.
"We're delighted to be expanding Thunder Nation to include a new community which has shown strong support for the club over the years," Gilchrist declared.
"Thunder has a history of playing pre-season Border Bash trial matches in Albury and we're excited to be able to take our players, fans, and sponsors there to showcase elite cricket.
"We're just as happy to think this game will provide families with wholesome entertainment. There'll be opportunities for boys and girls to meet their heroes and to get autographs and selfies after the match."
Sydney Thunder batter Jason Sangha maintains it will inspire the next generation of cricketers.
"I think it's fantastic for the people of Albury-Wodonga to be able to go watch a BBL game, not just from the television, but to actually get out there and see the players live," Sangha suggested.
"For me, it's about making sure I can give back to regional communities because cricket extends beyond metropolitan Sydney.
"Hopefully not just myself, but the whole team can inspire the younger kids from the country to love the game and play cricket."
Gilchrist said the $19.6 million upgrade to Lavington Sportsground made it an exceptional venue to host a BBL match.
"Lavington Sportsground has ... recently hosted some elite AFL matches and the Nitro Circus in front of excellent crowds," he offered.
Albury mayor Kylie King is delighted.
"(This) highlights what the facility is now capable of," she said.
Tickets are on-sale to the public on August 18 from 2pm.
