The premises of an Albury supermarket is set to change hands in August.
East Albury IGA's site on Borella Road will be auctioned off by commercial agency Burgess Rawson in collaboration with the Border's LJ Colquhoun Dixon Real Estate at Melbourne's Crown Casino on August 3.
Advertisement
The sale includes a renewed seven-year lease until 2028 with the independent supermarket.
East Albury IGA owner Bob Mathews said it won't impact the business.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're still here, we'll just have a new landlord," he said.
"You can't get rid of us that easy. I'm 72 now, I've still got years to go.
"It's probably a bit expensive for us to look at buying."
Meanwhile, two homes north of the Border will go under the hammer on Saturday.
Stean Nicholls Real Estate will attempt to sell a five-bedroom central Albury home on Jones Street, while Georgette Nehme Real Estate has a four-bedroom offering at Springdale Heights on Dillagar Place.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.