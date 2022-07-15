The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury IGA building owner to change hands, supermarket business remains the same

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MARKET: The site of East Albury IGA on Borella Road will go to auction next month. Picture: LJ COLQUHOUN DIXON REAL ESTATE

The premises of an Albury supermarket is set to change hands in August.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.