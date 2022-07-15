A DRIVE-IN theatre show sharing a First Nations story through large-scale puppets, live music and fireworks is coming to Wangaratta.
Wamba Wamba man, Uncle Ron Murray, will share a Creation Story, The Fire Garden, at Wangaratta Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday night.
Ron's words will be broadcasted via OAKFM 101.3 to the car radios of audience members, accompanied by screen projections, music and special effects.
The shows run 6.45pm to 8pm.
