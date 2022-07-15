The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Village Festival presents drive-in theatre show The Fire Garden at Wangaratta

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 15 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wamba Wamba man, Uncle Ron Murray, will share a Creation Story, The Fire Garden, at Wangaratta Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

A DRIVE-IN theatre show sharing a First Nations story through large-scale puppets, live music and fireworks is coming to Wangaratta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.