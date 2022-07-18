The Border Mail
Ray White's Andrea Lever says Border house prices are leveling out

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:56am
NO BIDS: Lachlan Hutchins of Stean Nicholls received no bids at the auction of 737 Jones Street on the weekend. Picture: ASH SMITH

An Albury real estate agent says buyers are more scared of increased cost of living pressures and interest rates, but house prices on the Border haven't dropped.

