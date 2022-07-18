An Albury real estate agent says buyers are more scared of increased cost of living pressures and interest rates, but house prices on the Border haven't dropped.
Ray White North Albury's Andrea Lever said since September there'd been an 89 per cent clearance rate out of 103 online auctions.
"We haven't seen our prices drop at all, I think it has plateaued though, so we're not still climbing, climbing, it's leveled out now," she said.
But Ms Lever said increased costs of living and rising interest rates had scared some buyers and "shaken up the market".
"It is the uncertainty of that and leading up to the federal election there was a bit of fear," she said.
"But there's still buyers out there, it's just not as competitive, so I guess for buyers, it's probably a little less daunting, they're not going to miss out as much as they were 12 months ago."
Ray White North Albury will auction three homes online tomorrow: 24 Handel Street, Glenroy, 241 Kooba Street, North Albury and 18 Lacebark Court, Thurgoona.
At the weekend, 737 Jones Street failed to sell by auction, with no bids.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
