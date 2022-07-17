Police awaiting Corowa baby death results, complex investigation ongoing

Police continue to await post mortem results following the death of a baby boy in Corowa.
The three-month-old was found dead in a freezer at the Church Street home on the night of January 19 following a welfare check.
Advertisement
Tuesday will mark six months since the boy's body was found.
Police are continuing to actively investigate the matter, which is complex.
The infant's 40-year-old mother was questioned at Albury Police Station following the grim discovery but was released without charge the following day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
No charges have been laid over the death, which is being examined by a strike force.
Albury officers and homicide squad investigators are involved.
NSW laws prevent the mother and son from being named.
Police extensively searched the home after the incident, including a lean-to where the mother is believed to have been living and the infant's body discovered.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.