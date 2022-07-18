Man got positive COVID result but went out drinking, then crashed ute

He went to the pub with his girlfriend, had several drinks, drove off in his utility with two passengers and then somehow rolled the vehicle.
Dean Gerald Wyllie lost control of his Ford Ranger on Yellow Gum Way in Thurgoona on May 3 about 10.30pm, leaving the ute upturned in the middle of the road.
He and his passengers - his girlfriend and an unknown third person - had to climb out of the ute's offside window to safety.
But what staggered Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday was what Wyllie said after his arrest.
Wyllie, the court heard, had not long given a positive roadside breath test result of 0.110 and then was about to undergo a full breath analysis.
"By the way," he told one of the officers in the Albury police station charge room, "I'm COVID-positive as of today."
Ms McLaughlin said it was the fact Wyllie went out in public, at a pub with other people in such close proximity, that aggravated his offending.
Wyllie later told police he had received a positive result that day to a COVID-19 rapid antigen test, but he wouldn't reveal whether he had undergone a PCR test nor whether the initial result had been reported to NSW Health.
Wyllie, 29, of Brigalow Court, Thurgoona, previously pleaded guilty to charges of negligent driving, fail to comply with a self-isolation direction and driving under the influence of alcohol.
A breathalyser result could not be obtained for technical reasons, despite six attempts.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said the crash left Wyllie with a $10,000 damage bill, as the circumstances meant he was not covered by his comprehensive vehicle insurance.
Mr Lingham said Wyllie was "very thankful" no one was injured in the crash.
Ms McLaughlin said the offending was serious, given the danger his intoxication posed to himself, his two passengers "and other road users".
Wyllie told police he had downed about five cans of mixed spirits at the Kinross Woolshed hotel from 8pm.
He was convicted and fined $3580 and disqualified from driving for three months.
