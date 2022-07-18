A tree planted in memory of a Whorouly woman will be replaced on Tuesday following storm damage.
The tree had been planted in Karen Chetcuti's favourite place to watch the football at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve.
It served as a meeting place for her friends and family, and a place to remember her following her horrific murder.
The tree was damaged by storms earlier this year and will be replaced by Wangaratta Council staff on Tuesday morning near the original site.
"This is more than just a tree, it is a special place and a lasting tribute to our friend, colleague, neighbour, sister, wife and mother," councillor Harry Bussell said.
The original tree had to be removed due to the damage.
The late woman's killer, Michael Cardamone, will never be released from jail after losing an appeal to have a minimum sentence set.
"The crime you committed was, quite simply, horrifying, depraved and disgusting," Supreme Court Justice Lex Lasry said in jailing Cardamone in 2017 without the possibility of parole.
