Wodonga councillor believes estate residents are being let down

A WODONGA councillor says the city has failed in its response to petitioners calling for a second entrance to a housing estate at Killara.
Ron Mildren believes the council needs to do more to advocate for an extra access point, however mayor Kev Poulton, while noting residents were being inconvenienced, says altering a trigger for a second entry to Riverside Estate would set a concerning precedent.
The pair were speaking at Monday night's council meeting in response to a petition of 36 signatories seeking another road into the area.
Councillors voted 3-2 to tell the petitioners that the trigger for the developer to provide a second entry had not been reached and that council would continue to advocate for improvements to the Murray Valley Highway-Whytes Road intersection which does not link to the estate now.
The trigger relates to 200 lots having a link to Whytes Road, however council officers have conceded that is unlikely to occur.
Cr Mildren said council would have had input into not having access to Whytes Road and that "gives some liability to council to be more proactive in reaching a solution".
"I believe council can in the circumstances take a far more active role in the process of reaching agreement between the various parties required to see a second access built," he said.
Councillor Libby Hall supported Cr Mildren, pointing to anxiety created during 2019-20 bushfires because of the limited access.
Cr Poulton said he was satisfied council was doing what it could and "anything outside of this sets a precedent....potentially on every single development that happens in this city".
Deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer said he had been contacted by Killara residents as recently as yesterday and they "understand our position".
Petition organiser Chris Cox watched on from the council chamber's gallery as the matter was debated.
He was left disappointed, feeling the council failed to address his and his supporters concerns.
