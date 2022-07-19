A MAN in his late 80s has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving collided with a tree in a car park in the Wodonga CBD on Tuesday morning.
Police said the man's Suzuki Vitara entered the car park off Hovell Street opposite the council offices and police station about 8.50am.
Acting Sergeant Damian Schmidt said the vehicle then hit a tree near Banovic Lane, which leads to High Street, and suffered significant damage to its front end.
The driver remained conscious but was unable to offer an immediate explanation about what unfolded.
"He was following instructions but he wasn't talking," Sergeant Schmidt said.
The speed of the car at the point of impact on the tree was unclear but fortunately no pedestrians were nearby at the time of the crash.
However, the Vitara narrowly missed a woman who was in her car at the time.
As well as police and ambulance officers, firefighters and SES members were at the scene with debris from the damaged car strewn about but no serious leakages.
Stickers were placed on the Suzuki to warn that airbags had not inflated.
